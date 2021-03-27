Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) by 97.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 656,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,004 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Vertiv worth $12,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

VRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.