MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Makes New Investment in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 375,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,435,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 253.8% in the fourth quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 57,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 41,342 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,077,000 after purchasing an additional 126,095 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

SQM opened at $52.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day moving average is $46.37. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.61, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SQM shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

