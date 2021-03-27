Darwin Global Management Ltd. Takes Position in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000. Inhibrx accounts for about 0.3% of Darwin Global Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Darwin Global Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Inhibrx as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

INBX stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $50.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average is $27.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. Research analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INBX. Zacks Investment Research cut Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Inhibrx from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $440,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

