Cypress Capital LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Cypress Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

VDC stock opened at $178.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.45. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $133.00 and a 1-year high of $178.78.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

