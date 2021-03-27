Prelude Capital Management LLC Takes $246,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $66.31 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $76.44. The company has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

