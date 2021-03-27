Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,153 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Corteva were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

