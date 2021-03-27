Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Has $15.59 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,785 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.4% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 38.9% during the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 81.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 9.3% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 328 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.0% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,052.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 89.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,156.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,172.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,889.15 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 target price (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

