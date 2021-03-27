Mariner LLC Purchases 44,164 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 589,962 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 44,164 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $40,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CVS Health by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,441,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,516 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in CVS Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,090,100,000 after purchasing an additional 77,629 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in CVS Health by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in CVS Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,123,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $623,168,000 after purchasing an additional 296,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 5.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,975,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $290,568,000 after purchasing an additional 273,547 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS opened at $75.96 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,999 shares of company stock worth $13,778,193. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

