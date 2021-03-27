Steadfast Capital Management LP Has $132.50 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Steadfast Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,682 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 48,832 shares during the quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $132,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,052.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,156.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,172.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,889.15 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

