Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 78,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,160,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.
AMGN stock opened at $252.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.30 and a 200 day moving average of $235.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.01 and a 52 week high of $276.69.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.
Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.
In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
