Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 143.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $16,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $916.00.

MTD stock opened at $1,163.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $611.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1,271.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,131.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,109.69. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The business had revenue of $937.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total transaction of $7,213,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,979,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,211.41, for a total transaction of $6,057,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,505,688.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

