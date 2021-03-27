Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 79,191 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 101.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,191 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Microchip Technology worth $21,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.44.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $155.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $61.62 and a one year high of $166.67. The stock has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 66.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

