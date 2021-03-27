TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 153,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,036,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,048,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,035,000.

NASDAQ:SRSA opened at $9.99 on Friday. Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

