Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 8,249 The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.96.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $74.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 69.45 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $76.25.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.7175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

