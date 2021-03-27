TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Has $936,000 Position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV) by 75.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,908 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned 0.23% of FinServ Acquisition worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,984,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in FinServ Acquisition by 729.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,170,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,636,000 after buying an additional 1,029,742 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,493,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,471,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,375,000.

FinServ Acquisition stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39. FinServ Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $19.65.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York.

