JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is Acorns Advisers LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Acorns Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,129 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $30,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,404 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,058,000 after purchasing an additional 905,116 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,527.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 960,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,803,000 after purchasing an additional 901,814 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,907,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $20,358,000.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.79.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.