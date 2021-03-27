NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 5,600.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

OTCMKTS:NCCGF opened at $3.65 on Friday. NCC Group has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $4.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

