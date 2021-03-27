China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHNC) Short Interest Up 9,000.0% in March

China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHNC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 9,000.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,557,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China Infrastructure Construction stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. China Infrastructure Construction has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

About China Infrastructure Construction

China Infrastructure Construction Corp. offers concierge medicine through its membership-based model in the Houston Metro area, Texas. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

