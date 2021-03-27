Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKAM) Short Interest Update

Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKAM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,166,400 shares, an increase of 4,080.6% from the February 28th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,150,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DKAM opened at $0.00 on Friday. Drinks Americas has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

About Drinks Americas

Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. produces, imports, distributes, and markets premium wine and spirits, and alcoholic beverages to beverage wholesalers in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium authentic Mexican beer products under the brand names of Day of the Dead Beer, Mexicali, Rio Bravo, Red Pig, and Chili Beer.

