Bread One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.24 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Bread coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a market capitalization of $30.14 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bread alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00021831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00048106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.26 or 0.00628224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00065134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00023411 BTC.

About Bread

Bread (BRD) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.