Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 279,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,465,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,824,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,299,000 after purchasing an additional 134,281 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,958,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE:BAC opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $39.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average of $29.62.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.