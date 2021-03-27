The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,747. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $454,000. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on The Southern from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

The Southern stock opened at $61.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.12.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

