MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Invests $50.10 Million in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 36,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $50,101,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,228 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,445.48 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $599.78 and a 1-year high of $1,564.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,454.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,362.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 172.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,120 shares of company stock worth $75,555,516. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $1,415.00 price objective (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,348.00 to $1,437.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,508.21.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.