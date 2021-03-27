MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd trimmed its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,178,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251,013 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide accounts for about 1.4% of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $79,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 16.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 852,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,175,000 after buying an additional 48,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.56.

Shares of OTIS opened at $69.04 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $41.26 and a twelve month high of $68.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.50.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

