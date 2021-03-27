MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Sells 171,388 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lowered its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 367,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,388 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $26,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LiveRamp by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,979,000 after purchasing an additional 514,428 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 450,445 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,385,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,396,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,177,000 after acquiring an additional 276,656 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,306,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,774,000 after acquiring an additional 261,143 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.09. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $87.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.46 and a beta of 1.28.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RAMP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.73.

In other LiveRamp news, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $727,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,532 shares in the company, valued at $10,147,975.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $2,551,640.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,769.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,291,673 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

