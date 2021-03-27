Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $52.86 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 346,965 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 46,358 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $52,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $132.99 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $64.55 and a one year high of $167.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Standpoint Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

