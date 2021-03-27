Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 38,940 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,940 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.21% of AMETEK worth $58,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 8.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 7.1% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 40,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 147.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 91,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.25.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $127.32 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.88 and a fifty-two week high of $127.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.30. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.09%.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,954,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $737,132.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,343 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.