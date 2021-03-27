Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 245,910 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 76.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 245,910 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $12,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BBR Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $3,465,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $301,270,000 after acquiring an additional 96,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,980 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,079,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $189.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.38. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.56 and a fifty-two week high of $189.62.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.69.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.