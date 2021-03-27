BBR Partners LLC Sells 167 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

BBR Partners LLC cut its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLL. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 358.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $84.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $59.79 and a 52 week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLL. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

