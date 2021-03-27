Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes $570,000 Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

PINS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.89.

NYSE:PINS opened at $69.07 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.75. The company has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 26,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,859,924.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $4,488,705.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,151,372 shares of company stock valued at $86,265,637.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.