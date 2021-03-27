Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.27 Million

Analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will report $83.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $85.80 million. Luxfer reported sales of $103.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year sales of $348.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $347.40 million to $350.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $371.17 million, with estimates ranging from $360.90 million to $385.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.35 million. Luxfer’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Luxfer from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

In related news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $440,108.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Luxfer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,277,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,585,000 after buying an additional 24,193 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Luxfer by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,700,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,924,000 after buying an additional 90,940 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Luxfer by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,623,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,665,000 after buying an additional 339,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Luxfer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,559,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,609,000 after buying an additional 34,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Luxfer by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR opened at $20.72 on Friday. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.11. The company has a market capitalization of $572.62 million, a PE ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

