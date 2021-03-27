UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,661 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,293 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,221. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $376.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $226.03 and a 1-year high of $373.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $341.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.41.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

