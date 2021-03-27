UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.71%.

Shares of TIGR opened at $14.47 on Friday. UP Fintech has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 241.21 and a beta of 2.18.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on UP Fintech in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.60 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.