Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Invests $68,000 in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $6,505,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $4,134,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $3,720,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,161,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000.

Shares of EBC stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $20.15.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $153.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of analysts have commented on EBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

