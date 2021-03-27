Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,431.97 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $435.04 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8,949.25 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,674.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,503.70.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Santander upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,655.17.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.