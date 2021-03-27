Mcdonald Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 15,403 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

MPC stock opened at $55.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.21. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $18.27 and a 12-month high of $59.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.