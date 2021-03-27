Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,590 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,590 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $269.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.29. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.52 and a twelve month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.17.

In related news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,890 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,749. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

