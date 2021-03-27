Mcdonald Partners LLC Makes New $693,000 Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 54,841 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 149,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.74.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $16.08 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

