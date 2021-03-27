Chrono.tech (TIME) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,441.00

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 27th. In the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded 27% lower against the US dollar. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $6.82 million and $3,441.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be bought for about $9.61 or 0.00017645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00021763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00048204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $342.33 or 0.00628608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00065116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00023447 BTC.

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

Chrono.tech is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

