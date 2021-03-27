Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 230.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,892 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,325,000 after acquiring an additional 208,156 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $29,357,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,063,000 after acquiring an additional 161,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $18,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,506.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total transaction of $1,306,119.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,521.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,556 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,654 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $223.09 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $77.67 and a 52 week high of $223.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.88.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

