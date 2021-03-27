Toroso Investments LLC Makes New $500,000 Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 132,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,606,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $209.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.55 and a 52-week high of $216.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.40.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,346.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $5,737,352.04. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,220,632. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.