Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $618,000 Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

LNC opened at $62.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $67.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.50.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

LNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.