TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Short Interest Down 84.4% in March

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 84.4% from the February 28th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TUIFY opened at $2.43 on Friday. TUI has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.01.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. TUI had a negative return on equity of 128.51% and a negative net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $558.29 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TUI will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TUIFY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Commerzbank cut TUI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. HSBC cut TUI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut TUI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.00.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

