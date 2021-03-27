Ade LLC Acquires New Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Ade LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 375.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,007 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ameren by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.29.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.38. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $65.89 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 65.67%.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,157,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

