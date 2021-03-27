Short Interest in UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Increases By 788.9%

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 788.9% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UOL Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

UOLGY opened at $23.44 on Friday. UOL Group has a 1-year low of $17.64 and a 1-year high of $24.36.

UOL Group Limited primarily engages in the property development and investment, and hotel businesses. Its property development projects include residential units, office towers and shopping malls, and hotels and serviced suites. The company also owns and/or manages approximately 30 hotels, resorts, and services suites under the Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL COLLECTION, and PARKROYAL names in Asia, Oceania, and North America with approximately 10,000 rooms in its portfolio.

