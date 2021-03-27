Toroso Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in IQVIA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 35,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $1,977,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in IQVIA by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.53.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $192.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.30 and a 200 day moving average of $175.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.01 and a 12-month high of $199.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

