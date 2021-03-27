Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 45,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,511,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy by 21.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in NextEra Energy by 30.3% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 210,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,613,000 after buying an additional 48,942 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,582,980 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NEE opened at $74.06 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.26 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.49 and a 200-day moving average of $76.88. The firm has a market cap of $145.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

