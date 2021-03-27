Neo Ivy Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 107.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 13,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 145,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $9.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.57. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.50 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $166,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,896,200.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 1,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.17 per share, with a total value of $34,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,035.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,138. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

