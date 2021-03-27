Neo Ivy Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Neo Ivy Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 2,720.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth about $71,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.45.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $135.15 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.28 and a 1 year high of $143.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.01%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

