Toroso Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 2,426 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 28.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.12.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $261.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.34 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.77. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $116.00 and a 12-month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

